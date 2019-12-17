BNTF CONTRACTS SIGNED WITH 3 LOCAL CONTRACTORS FOR ROAD REHABILITATION WORKS

GIU Davy Hill, Montserrat (Friday, November 22, 2019) – The Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier, today signed contracts with three local contractors to rehabilitate sections of road at Mars Hill and Cavalla Hill.



The contracts, which are collectively valued at EC$910,000.00 were awarded to Quanjo Equipment, Payne and Payne Enterprise Ltd and QRG Auto Services. The contracts were signed by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier and BNTF Chairperson, Mrs. Daphne Cassell, on Behalf of the Government of Montserrat.



The BNTF said following today’s signing, work is expected to commence on these projects in the week beginning Monday November 25, 2019. It is expected that these two projects would be completed early in the first quarter of 2020.



The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is providing 95 % of the Funding for these projects, and Government of Montserrat 5%. Funding provided by CDB to Montserrat are grant funds made available through their Special Development Funds (SDF9). These two sub-project will conclude the BNTF 9 programme in Montserrat.



BNTF is one of the longest running regional poverty reduction programs in the Caribbean, and stands out in the global development arena for its community-driven approach, tailored for the Caribbean context. The programme stretches across the Region, providing basic infrastructure and improving the livelihoods of beneficiaries in the ten (10) Borrowing Member Countries of the Caribbean Development Bank.