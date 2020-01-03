Government of Montserrat

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING COMPETITION WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Residents and businesses were afforded the opportunity to participate in the recently concluded ‘Christmas Lighting Competition’ which was hosted collaboratively by the Tourism Division and the Montserrat Arts Council, under the auspices of the Office of the Premier.



Seven householders and two businesses took part in the Competition which was judged for:



– Visual appeal – displays needed to be eye-catching and communicate the theme well.



– Cohesiveness – displays needed to be organized, well completed with spaces utilized effectively and visibly.



– Creativity – displays needed to provide exceptional use of creative ideas with good use of inspiration and imagination.



– Overall Effect – displays must be awe-inspiring and fabulous with good use and variety of decorations and lights.



The participants to be awarded prizes in the Residential Homes category are:



– Mrs. Patricia Farrell-Daway from Brades whose display was adjudged the most creative and was awarded the WOW prize.



– First Place was won by Ms. Valerie Samuel of Lookout



– Second Place was won by Ms. Tracey Scipio of St. Peter’s



– Third Place was won by Ms. Venus Bass of Olveston



– Consolation Prizes were awarded to Mrs. Vanessa White, Woodlands; Ms. Everlyn White, Nixon’s and Mrs. Camilla Watts, Olveston



The participants to be awarded prizes in the Business Category are:



– MS Osborne, Salem, first place and Benis Jewellery, Brades, second place.



The Tourism Division, Office of the Premier, would like to congratulate and thank all of the participants who took part in the Competition which helped to create a festive atmosphere through the use of lights and decorations for the Christmas Season.