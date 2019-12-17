Government of Montserrat

PREMIER & FS ATTENDING SPECIAL DEVELOPMENT FUND MEETING AT THE CDB

GIU Davy Hill, Montserrat (Friday, December 13 2019) – The Premier, Honourable Easton Taylor-Farrell, along with the acting Financial Secretary, Mr Philip Chambers, are currently in Barbados to attend the first Preparatory Meeting of Contributors of the Special Development Fund (SDF) at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).



The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the replenishment of the Fund, which supports the next cycle of BNTF programmes across the qualified countries for the period 2021-24.



The Honourable Premier and the Financial Secretary (ag) will be meeting with various high level officials within the CDB including the President, Dr Warren Smith, to discuss Montserrat’s continued need to access funds under the BNTF programme.



Honourable Premier Farrell is a staunch advocate of the work that the BNTF carries out on Montserrat. He believes that despite what the economic statistics (GDP per capita) may say about the economic classification of Montserrat, that it does not reflect the true socio-economic situation for all residents. He holds the firm belief that the BNTF programme touches the lives of individuals and communities in a way that other aid programmes do not.



This meeting is the first of a series of meetings that will decide the resource envelope of the SDF and the countries that qualify to access various levels of funding. The meetings are being convened today Friday 13th December.

