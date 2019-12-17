Government of Montserrat

PREMIER HONOURABLE EASTON TAYLOR-FARRELL COMMENTS ON LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK
The Premier, Honourable Easton Taylor Farrell and his Ministers have joined together to show solidarity and support to the people of the the United Kingdom, particularly Montserratians living in London, following a terrorism incident at London Bridge today.
A number of people were stabbed and a man has been shot dead by police in the attack.
A number of Montserratians work in the area or otherwise use it as a commuting hub.
There are no reports of any Montserratian affected in today’s events.
Premier Taylor-Farrell along with the other Ministers have described the reports from London bridge as ‘shocking’ and have expressed their concern and sympathy for those affected.
“Our thoughts and concerns are with the many Montserratians that reside in London, and those at home whose family and friends travel in and around London Bridge”, stated Premier Taylor-Farrell.