Government of Montserrat

PREPARATIONS BEING FINALISED FOR THE 29th CONSECUTIVE HOSTING OF NATIONAL TREE PLANTING DAY

Preparations are nearing completion for the hosting of National Tree Planting Day 2019, which is scheduled for Wednesday December 4, 2019.



The plant nursery of the Department of Environment has spent the past few months propagating over 1,000 plants, spread over 16 varieties (14 fruit trees and 2 Ornamental plants), for distribution to the public. The plants will be made available to the public at a cost of $10.00 for 3 plants.



Some of the varieties available include: Five finger, Moringa, Spice guava, Soursop and Ylang Ylang.



An additional 7 plant varieties will also be available but not as part of the 3 plants for $10 package. These include pineapple, grafted mango and some citrus varieties.



The distribution of plants will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Ministry compound in Brades. Residents are reminded to take a cardboard box with them, which will be used to safely transport their plants.



National Tree Planting Day is organised and hosted by the Department of Environment to promote the establishment of green spaces in communities. This would result in erosion control, beautification, improved nutrition and food security.



View the full poster below:



