Government of Montserrat

QUOTATIONS REQUESTED TO SUPERVISE WORKS ON THREE HIKING TRAILS

The Montserrat Tourism Division under the portfolio of the Office of the Premier, is inviting quotations for the supervision of works aimed at restoring some of the islands trails to international standards.



This is part of the Tourism Division’s implementation of a Government approved Tourism Development Project, derived from a tourism sector development strategy, and is financed by the European Union.



The quotations are needed to supervise works on the following trails:



• Oriole Walkway



• Blackwood Allen



• The Cot



Interested persons should possess special skillset with appreciation of the ecological dynamics of the areas surrounding the trails, including attention to design, layout and if possible, realignment of trails to mitigate against any negative impacts from erosion and/or carrying capacity of the trails.



The Supervisor will need to ensure that works done on the trails provide a relatively undisturbed appearance for both the users of the trails and the species that inhabit the area. It is also a requirement for Weekly Status Reports with accompanying photos to be submitted.



Before submitting a quote, you are expected to collect a copy of the Schedule of Works to be carried out on each trail.



Quotations to Supervise the works should be placed in a plain envelope with the name of the trail or trails for which you are submitting a Bid. This envelope should then be placed in another envelope and addressed to Mr. Warren Solomon, Director of Tourism, Tourism Division, Hubert Buffonge Building, Brades.



Quotations are to be received no later than Friday, January 10th, 2020.



Persons interested in submitting Quotations for the Supervision of the above trails may go in person to the Tourism Division in Brades, to collect the Schedule of Works. For clarification and further information, please contact Mrs. Rosetta West-Gerald via rosetta.west@montserrattourism.ms or via phone on 491 4702/3 or 495 7101 or 415 4700.