Government of Montserrat

UN DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME REPRESENTATIVE VISITS MONTSERRAT

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Barbados and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Mr. Magdy Martinez-Soliman arrived on Montserrat today (Wednesday December 11) for a country visit, and to present his credentials to the Premier, Honourable Joseph Easton Taylor-Farrell.



This is Mr. Martinez-Soliman’s first visit to Montserrat since he assumed his duties on June 1, 2019. He presented his credentials to Honourable Taylor-Farrell at the Office of the Premier, shortly after he arrived on island.

The presentation of credentials is a diplomatic practice in which a formal letter with the credentials of an ambassador or head of an organisation to a country, is presented to the leader of the receiving country. Until credentials are accepted, diplomats cannot begin their duties for that country.



During his three-day visit here, Mr. Martinez-Soliman will also meet with His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Andrew Pearce OBE; Deputy Governor, Honourable Mrs. Lyndell Simpson; Government Ministers, Parliamentary Secretary, Leader and Members of the Opposition, Private Sector representatives and Civil Society Organisations.

Premier Farrell felt that it was very important for the UNDP Resident Representative to not only meet with his government but also a broader representation of stakeholders to include the wider Public Service, Private Sector and Civil Society.



Mr. Martinez-Soliman’s visit also includes an island tour to tourist and historical sites, where he will have an appreciation for Montserrat’s history, culture and heritage. The tour stops will include Plymouth, the Montserrat Volcano Observatory (MVO) and Richmond Hill among others.



Mr. Martinez-Soliman has held different positions at the UN and UNDP Headquarters in New York, served as UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten (2018); was appointed UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Mexico (2007-2012) by SG Ban Ki-moon; was named the first Executive Director of the United Nations Democracy Fund (2006-2007) by SG Kofi Annan; and served as senior UN Official in Senegal and Bangladesh.