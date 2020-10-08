VESSEL CARGO SERVICE FOR MONTSERRAT ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 13

Full schedule of cargo services will be announced in a few days
Thursday, October 8th 2020 –The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the general public that a Vessel Cargo Service between Montserrat and Antigua & Barbuda will operate on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020.
This ocean service will be facilitated by the MV Typhoon Express, which will depart Antigua at 12:30p.m. The Handling Agents are as follows:
HANDLING AGENTS
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|D & J Forwarders
Telephone number (268)-779-0910 or (268) 726-9133
Email: dore.dave@gmail.com
D & J also offers brokerage and pick up services
|Better Services Ltd.
Telephone number: (664)-491-7438
Email: betterservices5@hotmail.com
Customers who intend to utilise this service are asked to note that there will be a number of procedures in place, which must be followed:
1. All cargo commercial shipments must have a bill of lading and an acceptance letter, which will incur a charge of $20.00. This should be done the Monday October 12, before the vessel departs.
2. All cargo must be registered on the Jetty at the Montserrat ferry dock, between 09:00 am and 02:00 pm on Monday October 12th, and no later than 09:00a.m. on the Tuesday morning.
3. All courier or small packages will incur a standard charge of $5.00
4. Cargo will be at rate of $10.00 per cubic foot.
5. Customers will be required to deliver their cargo to the Deep Water Harbour port, after completing registration with the handling Agent at the Montserrat Ferry Jetty, Heritage Quay.
6. When registering cargo, each customer or their representative must present a Photo Identification for their cargo to be processed.
7. All items must be correctly labelled with name and destination of the cargo. Where possible, receipts are to be provided to the Agent.
Further details on a schedule of regular cargo services will be announced in the coming days.