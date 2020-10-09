Montserrat Tourism Division launches new Destination Website

The Montserrat Tourism Division, Office of the Premier, has launched a new destination website – www.visitmontserrat.com.
Director of Tourism, Warren Solomon commented, “This is a major step in enhancing our marketing capabilities. The website will play a key role in generating awareness, providing users with compelling stories and information on the island’s history, culture, sites and attractions, giving them all that they need to book a Montserrat vacation.”
The website was developed by Trinidad & Tobago-based Webfx (formerly Toucan Ltd), which beat out some fifteen other companies from the USA, Canada, the UK, India and the Caribbean who responded to the Invitation to Tender. “A strong digital media presence is essential for a tourist destination, especially in light of COVID-19. The Montserrat Tourism Division took the right steps to invest in one now,” noted Douglas Ames, Chief Dishwasher at Webfx.
Another objective of the new website is to create an enabling environment for Montserrat’s tourism stakeholders to promote their services, giving visitors to the site a more holistic experience of the destination. The launch of the website is a key milestone in the implementation of the island’s Tourism Strategy and received valuable inputs, not just from members of the local tourism industry, but also international travel and media partners.
The website incorporates striking imagery and video content and the primary goal during the design phase was to create a more user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. A new feature that was not part of previous versions of the destination website is a dedicated section outlining all of the requirements and application forms for individuals or media companies interested in coming to film in Montserrat.
While leisure travel to the island is still prohibited, the Tourism Division views it as critical that the destination remains visible to the travel market, so that when the borders are re-opened, Montserrat will be one of the warm-weather destinations being considered by consumers.