PUBLIC INPUT REQUIRED FOR CYBERCRIME OFFENCES TO BE ADDED TO THE PENAL CODE

The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy is in the process of introducing legislation within the Penal Code to establish standards which will guard against online computer-related crimes on Montserrat.
As part of the process to finalise and implement the amendments, the Ministry is seeking public input in the draft Penal Code (Amendment) Bill,
The Bill will amend the Penal Code (Cap. 4.02) by inserting various cybercrime offences. This amendment to the code seeks to protect the citizens and residents of Montserrat from Information Communication Technology (ICT) crimes, to include: identity-theft, computer-related forgery, violation of privacy, child pornography, harassment and other offences which utilize electronic/online communication.
The Ministry is therefore encouraging persons to view the suggested amendments and provide feedback on the recommendations.
To foster interaction and encourage greater public input on the cybercrime offences, the Ministry has published these amendments and has also organized a townhall discussion on the matter.
The draft penal code (amendment) bill is available at the following locations:
- The Montserrat Public Library;
- The Government of Montserrat website: https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Penal-Code-Amendment-Bill-2020.pdf ;
- The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy facebook page;
- Government Information Unit Facebook Page;
The townhall discussion will be held on Thursday October 29th, 2020 at the Montserrat Cultural Center at 5:00p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend to get a better understanding of the proposed amendments and to share their input with the Government officials.
All are asked to note that COVID-19 protocols will be upheld.
Feedback on the amendments must be submitted via email to mcwl@gov.ms and must be submitted on or before 9 November 2020.