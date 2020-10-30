CLOSED WREATH LAYING CEREMONY PLANNED FOR REMEMBRANCE DAY ON MONTSERRAT

Remembrance Day Observance Closed to Spectators
Remembrance Day will be observed this year on Sunday, 8th November 2020 with a condensed Commemoration and Wreath Laying ceremony, starting at 8:00a.m. at the Cenotaph, opposite the Public Market in Little Bay.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year’s event will be closed to the public. Only dignitaries, the Montserrat Legion and a fraction of members from the uniformed bodies will be in attendance.
While the wreath laying ceremony will be closed to the public, individuals who have been honoured with medals over the years are asked to wear the decorations to their respective churches on that day.
Also referred to as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day honours the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices that were made in the 1914-1918 and 1939-1945 world wars.
All public health guidelines, including the wearing of face masks or face coverings will be observed during the scaled-down Commemoration and Wreath Laying Ceremony on Remembrance Day.
Photographs of the activity will be published online, through various social media platforms to include the Government Information Unit, ZJB-Spirit of Montserrat and Office of the Deputy Governor, among others.