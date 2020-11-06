The first Energy Policy was approved in 2008 by the Government of Montserrat. The policy was then revised and updated in 2016 to include Government incentives and to update the policy with appropriate targets. The new Energy Policy (The Power to Change) that is currently being implemented runs from 2016 to 2030. Progress made so far includes: –
- The awarding of a contract to Salt Energy Company for the installation of a 250KW Solar PV Project in 2018 as the first phase 250KW Solar photovoltaic (PV) Project. The solar PV system was successfully installed and commissioned by the Salt Energy Company and handed over to the Government of Montserrat in March of 2019. The units were installed on three buildings; MCW workshop, the Brades power Station and the Factory Shell Buildings commonly referred to as the Montobacco building. The use of Solar Panels meets one of the Governments priority needs which is to improve energy security by slowly transitioning to renewable energy. The incorporation of Solar into the Grid on Montserrat, resulted in a 13% renewable energy input on the grid, which is 3% above the European Union’s key performance indicator (KPI) of 10%[1].
- Following the completion of the Glint & Glare report for the 750KW solar project, the Energy Unit sought to progress on the approved project for the installation of the 750KW system with battery storage with the purpose of providing back up power to critical facilities such as the Hospital, the DMCA and the Radio Link located at the top of Silver Hill. This project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.
SOLAR POWERED VEHICLE
- The procurement of the electric vehicle in 2019 was another opportunity seized by the Energy Unit as referenced in the Energy policy as a key deliverable from the policy. The purchase of the vehicle supports the Government’s aim to promote the development of electric, hybrid electric and advance vehicle technologies for Montserrat. A pilot project was commissioned to review the performance of the technology under local conditions and get feedback of driver’s acceptability. A report is being complied on the findings of the pilot project and is expected to have been completed by mid-October, 2020. In addition to acquiring the electric vehicle, through SR&O 29 of 2019, the government has removed duty and consumption tax on the importation of electric vehicle for a 5-years period commencing in 2019.
- A taskforce was established to look at the electricity generation and green energy. The focus of this taskforce is to create a roadmap for the implementation and financing of renewable energy in the electricity sector. The taskforce is required to submit its findings by December 31st, 2020.
[1] http://www.mnialive.com/articles/a-montserrat-first-solar-energy-now-incorporated-into-the-national-grid-hon-paul-lewis-delivers-and-