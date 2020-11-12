ENERGY UNIT OFFERING SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC TRAINING & CERTIFICATION

The Montserrat Energy Unit, in collaboration with the OECS Secretariat, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the European Union (EU) and UKAID, is seeking to train and certify persons in the installation of Solar Photovoltaic.
The objective of this initiative is to build capacity among PV-Installers and for Electrical Inspectors. Particularly to develop competencies for “Technical and Safety Considerations for Grid-tied RE Systems” and to build capacity in the Government Electrical Inspectorate of the Eastern Caribbean Region. The PV-Installer and Electrical Inspectors will be certified by The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).
The eligibility criteria is as follows:
|PV Associate Training
|PV Inspector Training
|PV Technicians
• At least secondary education and two (2) years’ experience in RE/Electrical Installation, or a related field High School Students
High School Students
• Students should have completed a course of study in Electrical Installation or industrial Technology at the CSEC level
|Electrical Inspectors
• Experienced Electrical Inspectors, currently working in the field
• NABCEP PV Associate or Equivalent
Individuals interested in participating in this training and who meet the eligibility criteria, should submit a short CV with copies of the relevant certificate(s) by Monday, November 16th, 2020 to Director of Energy, Kenrick Burke at Burkek@gov.ms.
The training is aimed at both public and private sector participants.
Upon successful completion of the PV training course, the participants will receive a certificate. This is the prerequisite to be registered for the NABCEP PV Associate Exam and the PV System Inspector Exam.
The NABCEP PV System Inspector Certification is a voluntary certification that provides a set of national standards by which PV System Inspector Professionals with skills and experience can distinguish themselves from competitors. Certification provides a measure of protection to the public by giving a credential for judging the competency of practitioners. It is not intended to replace state license requirements.
Should you require more information on this training opportunity, please contact the Energy Unit at the Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour on 491- 2521 or email Burkek@gov.ms