CALL FOR COMMENTS ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL & SOCIAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT FOR THE PROPOSED MONTSERRAT PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Members of the public are invited to comment on the Draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Montserrat Port Development Project in Little Bay.
The ESIA has been received by the Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour for review. The ESIA is in line with the Fourth Schedule of Montserrat’s Physical Planning Act and the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB’s) Environmental and Social Review Procedures (2014).
The Montserrat Port Development Project will entail the following:
- A combined offshore breakwater and berth structure consisting of a concrete blockwork quay, concrete caissons, and/or a steel sheet pile wall;
- A ramp for roll-on / roll-off (ro-ro) cargo (23 m wide);
- Approximately 75m of breakwater protection along the sea-side of the berth, with access to shore via a causeway. The berth will have a 130 m long berth face and an apron width of 20 m;
- A 10 m wide two-lane access road along the south side of Rendezvous Hill to the land start of the breakwater;
- Slope stabilization and shore protection works; and
- A turning basin and approach channel with a water depth of -8 m chart datum (CD)
The completion of the Project will allow for the safe reception of cargo vessels, cruise ships, and ferries, which are currently restricted by rough seas, limited capacity for berthing, and insufficient water depths. The Project will also allow for improved container handling and will help meet the growing demands of the Port.
The ESIA is available for scrutiny and comments at the following locations:
- The Montserrat Public Library (Hard copy)
- The Montserrat Port Authority (Hard copy)
- The Government of Montserrat website www.gov.ms
- The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy facebook page
- Government Information Unit Facebook page
The Draft ESIA can be downloaded via the direct link:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/DRAFT-ESIA_Montserrat_Port-Development-Project-20190906.pdf
Comments or feedback may be submitted via email to portproject@gov.ms on or before Wednesday December 16, 2020.
The UK Government is providing £14.4 million in grant funding to the Government of Montserrat for this project through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), which is administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
The Government of Montserrat is also providing £7 million in counterpart resources with financial support from the European Union.
The implementing agencies from the Government of Montserrat are the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management and Ministry of Communications Works, Energy and Labour.