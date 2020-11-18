Montserrat Public Library Launches Book Sale Initiative

During the month of October, the Montserrat Public Library launched a book sale initiative as part of their efforts to promote and encourage persons to read more books.
The Book Sale opened on Saturday October 10th, and the Senior Clerical Officer at the Library, Fiona Meade said they hope to host the sale on a monthly basis.
The books available for sale are for adults, teens and children. The Montserrat Public Library wants to ensure that persons are able to afford the books and have therefore set reasonable prices for each book. Ms. Meade said the books do not exceed $5.00