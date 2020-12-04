ANNUAL TREE PLANTING DAY SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 16, 2020

30th consecutive hosting of the annual National Tree Planting Day
Preparations are nearing completion for the hosting of National Tree Planting Day 2020, which is scheduled for Wednesday 16th December.
Distribution of plants will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing and the Environment compound in Brades. Residents are reminded to walk with a cardboard box to safely transport their plants.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a number of protocols will be in place and the public is urged to follow the instructions to maintain their own safety and safety of others. These include the wearing of a face covering at all times and social distancing rules will be applied on the Ministry Head Quarters compound. Additionally, only 10 persons will be allowed at a time.
The plant nursery of the Department of Environment has spent the past few months propagating over 1,000 plants, spread over 16 varieties (12 fruit trees and 4 Ornamental plants), for distribution to the public at a cost of 3 plants for $10.00
Some of the varieties available include: Breadnut, Five finger, Pawpaw, Spice guava, Soursop and Palm. An additional 9 plant varieties will also be available but not as part of the 3 plants for $10 package. These include Pineapple, Coconut, Breadfruit, Grafted mango and grafted orange ranging from $5 to $50 each.
The Department of Environment has also introduced some procedural changes which include a restriction of one special of 3 plants for $10 per person, and 1 grafted citrus and 1 grafted mango per person. Additionally persons in the que are advised to only conduct business for themselves and in the event they are also making additional purchases for someone else they would have to re-join the line.
National Tree Planting Day is organised and hosted by the Department of Environment to promote the establishment of green spaces in communities. This would result in erosion control, beautification, improved nutrition and food security.