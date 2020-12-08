CARGO SERVICES UPDATE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE & FESTIVAL DAY

The Access Division, Office of The Premier would like to inform the general public of an update in cargo services provided by the Typhoon Express.
The regular cargo service which was scheduled to operate on December 24th and December 31st, which are Christmas Eve and Festival Day respectively, will be adjusted to the following dates to facilitate ease of cargo transfers, and allow business persons to better prepare goods for sale on peak days through the Christmas season.
Cargo operations will be done on Tuesday, 22nd December and Tuesday, 29th December 2020.
Customers are therefore advised to reassess their cargo arrangements considering this update regarding cargo services.
Agents Details:
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|D & J Forwarders
Telephone number (268)-779-0910 or (268) 726-9133
Email: dore.dave@gmail.com
D & J also offer brokerage and pick up services
|Better Services Ltd.
Telephone number: (664)-491-7438
Email: betterservices5@hotmail.com