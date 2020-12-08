CARGO SERVICES UPDATE FOR DECEMBER

The Access Division, Office of The Premier would like to inform the general public of an update in cargo services provided by the Typhoon Express.
Cargo operations for this week, Thursday, December 10th, will leave Antigua at 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon. This is to facilitate late cargo registration on Thursday morning, as Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 will be a public holiday in Antigua. Cargo registration operations will be limited on Wednesday in Antigua.
Customers are therefore advised to reassess their cargo arrangements considering this update regarding cargo services.
Agents Details:
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|D & J Forwarders
Telephone number (268)-779-0910 or (268) 726-9133
Email: dore.dave@gmail.com
D & J also offer brokerage and pick up services
|Better Services Ltd.
Telephone number: (664)-491-7438
Email: betterservices5@hotmail.com