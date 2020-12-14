MONTSERRAT PORT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT TOWN HALL MEETING POSTPONED

Extended Time for Comments on the Environmental & Social Impact Assessment
Monday December 14, 2020 – The Town Hall Meeting on the Montserrat Port Development Project which was scheduled for Wednesday December 16, will now be held at a later date, as the Ministry of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour provides more time for the public to review the Draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the project.
The Town Hall Meeting will allow for updates on the project and also encourage public feedback on the draft ESIA which has been published in electronic and hard copy formats for public comments. Comments on the document were to be received by Wednesday December 16. However, members of the public have requested more time to review and provide feedback on the document.
The ESIA is available for review and comments at the following locations:
- The Montserrat Public Library (Hard copy)
- The Montserrat Port Authority (Hard copy)
- The Government of Montserrat website www.gov.ms
- The Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy facebook page
- Government Information Unit Facebook page
The Draft ESIA can be downloaded via the direct link:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/DRAFT-ESIA_Montserrat_Port-Development-Project-20190906.pdf
The deadline for submitting comments and the new date for the Town Hall meeting will be announced at a later date.
The Montserrat Port Development Project will entail the following:
- A combined offshore breakwater and berth structure consisting of a concrete blockwork quay, concrete caissons, and/or a steel sheet pile wall;
- A ramp for roll-on / roll-off (ro-ro) cargo (23 m wide);
- Approximately 75m of breakwater protection along the sea-side of the berth, with access to shore via a causeway. The berth will have a 130 m long berth face and an apron width of 20 m;
- A 10 m wide two-lane access road along the south side of Rendezvous Hill to the land start of the breakwater;
- Slope stabilization and shore protection works; and
- A turning basin and approach channel with a water depth of -8 m chart datum (CD)
The completion of the Project will allow for the safe reception of cargo vessels, cruise ships, and ferries, which are currently restricted by rough seas, limited capacity for berthing, and insufficient water depths. The Project will also allow for improved container handling and will help meet the growing demands of the Port.
The UK Government is providing £14.4 million in grant funding to the Government of Montserrat for this project through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), which is administered by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
The Government of Montserrat is also providing £7 million in counterpart resources with financial support from the European Union.
The implementing agencies from the Government of Montserrat are the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management and Ministry of Communications Works, Energy and Labour.