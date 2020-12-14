Notice: Deadline for Unclaimed Land Applications Extended from 31st December 2020 to 31st December 2030.

The General Public is hereby informed that Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Crown Title Act, to extend the deadline for unclaimed land applications from 31st December 2020 to 31st December 2030.
The Legislative Assembly is expected to further approve this amendment in December 2020. The Crown Title Act, Chapter 8.11 of the Revised Laws of Montserrat, allows for persons whose lands are marked “unclaimed” in the Land Register, and whose lands do not have any named registered proprietor, to apply for their names to be entered as registered proprietors or owners of the lands.
The effect of the Amendment to the Crown Title Act is to allow a further ten years, from 31st December 2020 – 31st December 2030, for persons to continue to claim “unclaimed” land.
For further information, on the procedure and requirements for Crown Title Applications, interested persons may inquire at the Lands and Survey Department at tel 491- 3620 or email at surveys@gov.ms.