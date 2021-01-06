Government of Montserrat

CARGO SERVICE SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY JANUARY 14

Access, News / 6th January 2021

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public that there will be no cargo service for this coming Thursday, January 7th 2021. The next cargo service provided by the Typhoon Express will be on Thursday, January 14th, 2021.

Customers are therefore advised to reassess their cargo arrangements considering this update regarding cargo services.

Agents Details:

AntiguaMontserrat
D & J Forwarders   
Telephone number (268)-779-0910  or (268) 726-9133
Email: dore.dave@gmail.com                      
D & J also offer brokerage and pick up services		Better Services Ltd.  
Telephone number: (664)-491-7438  
Email: betterservices5@hotmail.com       

