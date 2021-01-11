MONTSERRAT CARGO SERVICES TO OPERATE TWICE A MONTH

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following changes and updates regarding cargo service provided by the Typhoon Express.
- Cargo services will now be done on a Bi-monthly schedule. Therefore, cargo operations by the Typhoon Express will be conducted on a twice per month basis.
- Cargo operations for this month January will be operated on the following days:-
- Thursday, January 14th, 2021
- Thursday, January 28th, 2021
(NB: Operation schedule is subject to change due to any unforeseen conditions)
Customers are therefore advised to reassess their cargo arrangements considering this update regarding cargo services. The Access Division apologizes for any inconvenience this change in service may have caused.
Agents Details:
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|D & J Forwarders
Telephone number (268)-779-0910 or (268) 726-9133
Email: dore.dave@gmail.com
D & J also offer brokerage and pick up services
|Better Services Ltd.
Telephone number: (664)-491-7438
Email: betterservices5@hotmail.com