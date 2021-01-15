FINANCIAL AID MISSION OPENS VIRTUALLY ON JANUARY 18

Montserrat Negotiates 2021/2022 Budget With UK
Discussions between the Government of Montserrat and the United Kingdom Government, on the 2021-2022 budget for Montserrat begins on Monday January 18, 2021, as the Financial Aid Mission (FAM) convenes virtually.
The annual mission allows for an agreement to be made on the budget allocation, and for key discussions on the Government of Montserrat’s strategic plans, and progress being made on priority areas. The discussion also makes provisions for a review of the 2020/2021 budget, including issues raised during the year.
The impact of COVID-19 on Montserrat’s economy and response mechanisms; Access plans and strategy; investment promotion including capitalising on investment in fibre optics; revenue streams, and updates on the Social Security Fund to include the implementation of recommendations from the 8th Actuarial Report, are among the areas to be discussed.
Monday’s Opening Session will feature remarks from His Excellency, Governor Andrew Pearce; Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell; Head of Caribbean and Southern Oceans Department, Overseas Territories Directorate for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Adam Pile and
FCDO’s Economic Adviser- Financial Aid, Shailaja Annamraju.
Montserrat’s Core Team includes Deputy Governor, Mrs. Lyndell Simpson and Financial Secretary (Ag), Mr. Philip Chambers along with other senior Government of Montserrat officials.
FAM will begin at 9:00a.m. and will conclude on Wednesday January 27, 2021.