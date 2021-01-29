APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR THE 12-MONTH MONTSERRAT REMOTE WORKERS STAMP

Montserrat, a UK Overseas Territory in the Eastern Caribbean, launched it’s 12 month Remote Workers Stamp today and persons are invited to apply now on www.MontserratRemoteWorker.com. The stamp will give professionals and entrepreneurs the opportunity to experience a work-life-vacation balance, by trading the hustle and bustle of city life, for the peace and tranquility of island life.
The Deputy Premier of Montserrat Dr. The Hon. Samuel Joseph explained that the need for this type of programme was propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The global pandemic has changed how we live and work, and as multinationals and leading startups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfill professional responsibilities has been redefined.” Dr. Joseph also stated: “There are people currently in metropolitan areas and various parts of the world, who now have the ability to work from home…so the remote worker programme is basically telling people to come to Montserrat to work…and you can do the same work that you would have produced for your company, from Montserrat”.
These developments have also presented an opportunity for Montserrat to expand its world appeal and boost its economy. By attracting remote workers to work on the island, Montserrat’s economy will receive a much needed boost and accommodation owners, car rental companies, restaurants, supermarkets and other service based companies who have suffered financially for the past few months, will also benefit from the programme.
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has listed Montserrat as having a “very low” COVID-19 risk, because the island has had no active COVID-19 cases since July 2020. The island has also been commended internationally for still having robust and effective contact tracing protocols in place, and with a population of just over 4,000 people, Montserrat has only had 13 cases of the virus and 1 death to date.
The 12 month Remote Workers Stamp offers new opportunities for anyone whose work is location-independent, and the Government of Montserrat has been working to ensure that the process to apply is as simple as possible, to facilitate travel. Fees are USD$500 for individuals and USD$750 for individuals accompanied by a maximum of 3 family members and USD$250 for each additional family member. The stamp is valid for 12 months, but may be re-applied for and applicants will not be liable to pay Montserrat Income Tax.
With a safe yet active volcano, year-round warm climate, beautiful scenery, idyllic beaches, good internet connectivity and a wide range of accommodations from budget-friendly studios to luxury villas, Montserrat is definitely the perfect destination for professionals to achieve the sustainable work-life balance that they crave.
The Montserrat Remote Workers Programme is led by the Ministry of Communication, Work, Energy and Labour (MCWLE) in collaboration with the Montserrat Tourism Division.