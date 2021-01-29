COVID-19 VACCINATION ON MONTSERRAT TO BEGIN MONDAY FEBRUARY 8

The Ministry of Health and Social Services will begin to administer the COVID-19 from Monday February 8, 2021.
Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Manager, Nurse Violet Brown indicated that the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive on island on Thursday February 4th.
She further stated that “barring unforeseen delays in arrival of the vaccines; the District Health Centres are prepared to begin vaccination from Monday February 8. Persons who have registered can therefore expect to be contacted with appointment dates and times for their first dose of the vaccine.”
The vaccine will be administered from the St. John’s Health Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; the Cudjoe Head Health Centre on Mondays and Thursdays, the St. Peter’s Health Centre on Wednesdays and the Salem Health Centre on Fridays. This schedule allows a doctor to be present during administration to give the necessary support to the programme.
To date, 200 residents have registered for the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Ministry of Health is reminding the public that registration remains open. Persons may register for vaccination by contacting any of the District Health Centers at the following numbers:
St. John’s: 491- 5218
Cudjoe Head: 491- 5258
St. Peter’s: 491- 5436
Salem: 491- 5256
The vaccine was developed through collaboration between Oxford University and the pharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca and went into distribution in the United Kingdom on January 4th 2021.