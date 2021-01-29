Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Solar PV 750kW Project

Montserrat’s current solar prospective was split into two phases. Phase one being the 250kW PV system that was commissioned in March 2019 and the second phase, totaling 750kW with 1.088 MWh battery storage is now underway. The system will provide 44% of the island’s peak demand and just over 13% of total annual electricity generation. It will be installed in Look Out, to the west of Croton Street, and will feed into the island’s electrical grid. In the event of an electrical outage on the local grid, the system will operate in islanded mode to provide power to critical facilities, such as the Glendon Hospital and DMCA.
The Permanent Secretary MCWLE, Mr. Colin Fergus was the Master of Ceremony for this event, with Director of PWD, Mr. Rawlson Patterson, Project Manager, Mr. Owen Lewis, and Manager of MUL, Mr. Kendall Lee, each speaking about the progression of the project and each entities’ role. The Honourable Premier, Mr. Easton Taylor, His Excellency the Governor Andrew Pearce, Honourable Deputy Premier and Minister of MCWLE, Dr. Samuel Joseph spoke about this project being a part of a larger plan for Montserrat. Father Vyphus invoked the Lord’s presence and blessed the site, while Dr. Joseph and Mr. Lewis were responsible for breaking the ground. The vote of thanks was delivered by Mr. Kenrick Burke, Director of Energy, MCWLE.