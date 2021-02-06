7-DAY CURFEW BEGINS SATURDAY FEBRUARY 6 (TONIGHT) AT 7:00P.M. ON MONTSERRAT

The Government of Montserrat has announced that a 7-day curfew from 7p.m. to 5a.m. daily will take effect from Saturday February 6, 2021 until Saturday February 13, 2021.
The curfew is among new measures announced by the Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell and Minister of Health, Hon. Charles T. Kirnon on Saturday afternoon, following confirmation of two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Montserrat.
Under Public Health (COVID19 Suppression) (No.7) Order S.R.O 9 of 2021 a business to include a bar, restaurant, shop, grocery store, supermarket, barbershop, gym or other similar business place shall cease to operate no later than 6:30p.m. daily during the curfew period.
Exceptions to curfew are outlined as follows:
(a) an essential service provider if that person offers the service based on a twenty-four-hour shift system;
(b) a person employed to offer a service ancillary to an essential service provider if that person offers the service based on a twenty-four-hour shift system; or
(c) a person who is seeking medical attention.
The maximum number of persons allowed to gather is five. Therefore a large gathering for “a social, spiritual or recreational activity including, but not limited to a community event; civic event; public event; leisure event; faith-based event; sporting event; parade; concert; festival; convention; fundraiser or similar activity is prohibited, ” under S.R.O 9 of 2021.
However, the five person restriction does not apply to the following places:
(a) at a customs airport and a customs port if the purpose of the large gathering is for the embarkation or disembarkation of passengers;
(b) at a sitting of the High Court; and
(c) at a school.
Individuals at a gathering must maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from another person.
Under the new regulations, churches and other religious establishments are not permitted to operate.
A customer, visitor, staff and employee must wear a face covering while conducting business and while visiting or while working in the following places:
(a) a bank;
(b) a Government office;
(c) a hospital;
(d) a clinic, health centre or residential care facility;
(e) a grocery store or supermarket;
(f) prison;
(g) restaurant;
(h) barbershop;
(i) hair salon;
(j) an airport or sea port; and
(k) any other place of business.
An individual who fails to comply with the regulation commits an offence and is liable to a fine of $500 or three months imprisonment or to both a fine and imprisonment. In the case of a second or subsequent offence a fine of $1000.00 will be applied or six months imprisonment or both a fine and imprisonment.
This Order expires on Saturday February 13, 2021 at 5 a.m. The full order can be read on the government website at the following link:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/SRO-No-9-of-2021-Public-Health-Covid-Suppression-No.7-Order-2021.pdf