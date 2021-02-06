MINISTRY OF HEALTH MONTSERRAT INVESTIGATES SUSPECTED COVID-19 CASES

Montserrat’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is currently investigating possible cases of COVID-19 on the island.
The Ministry has started the contact tracing process while they await the results from tests conducted.
A further update on this will be issued tomorrow, Saturday February 6, 2021, following the results of the tests.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Health is encouraging persons to practice the recommended social distancing and safety protocols:
- Wear a face-covering or mask in business places and on transportation services;
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizing gel;
- When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your flexed elbow dispose of the tissue immediately and wash your hands;
- Avoid close contact with anyone who has coughing and fever;
- Practice social distancing.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services will continue to update the public as new information is received.