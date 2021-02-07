CLOSURE OF NON-ESSENTIAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES FROM MONDAY FEBRUARY 8, 2021

All non-essential government offices will be closed from Monday February 8, 2021 to February 21, 2021.
Public Officers were notified via a circular issued by the Honorable Deputy Governor, Mrs. Lyndell Simpson following Cabinet’s decision to close all non-essential businesses for 14 days effective 6:00 p.mm, Sunday February 7th, 2021.
The Deputy Governor advised that only essential Government of Montserrat staff should attend their workplace during this period. The following have been identified as essential government services:
- The Royal Montserrat Police Service (to include Marine and IBSU), Fire and Rescue Services;
- Prison Services;
- Ministry of Health and Social Services (All Departments);
- Airport Management and Air Traffic staff;
- Radio Montserrat;
- Government Information Unit;
- Cesspool Operators and Driver;
- Security/Night Watchmen;
- Customs;
- Supreme Court Registry (Births and deaths);
- Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (at the direction of the DPP);
- Attorney General’s Chambers (at the direction of the Attorney General;
- Department of Information and E-Government Services (DITES);
- Ministry of Finance (Budget and Economic Team);
- Treasury;
- General Post Office;
- DMCA;
- Consular/Passport Services; and
- the Montserrat Volcano Observatory.
The Deputy Governor has requested that public officers finalise the necessary arrangements to allow them to work from home, as a matter of urgency, “From tomorrow Monday 8th February 2021 all non-essential civil servants are required to work from home and not return to the workplace until Monday 21st February 2021, unless otherwise directed.”
In the statement, Mrs. Simpson stated that due to the nature of their jobs, some non-essential staff will continue to deliver their work remotely and are subject to redeployment to “assist with filling any capacity caps arising from the Government of Montserrat’s COVID-19 response.
The full circular issued to public officers can be accessed on the Government of Montserrat website at the following link:
ODG-CIRCULAR-1-OF-2021-CLOSURE-OF-NON-ESSENTIAL-BUSINESSESFEBRUARY-7.pdf (www.gov.ms)