MANDATORY CLOSURES & OPERATING HOURS FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES OVER THE 14-DAY PERIOD

New measures to contain COVID-19 under the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No. 8) Order, S.R.O. 10 of 2021 took effect on Montserrat on Sunday February 7 at 6:00p.m.
Under the new order, a person shall not leave his home at any time of the day or night commencing 7p.m. on February 7, 2021 until the order expires on Sunday February 21 at 5:00a.m.
However, the following businesses and persons may operate as follows:
(a) a bank, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
(b) a gas station, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
(c) a bakery, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
(d) a grocery store, wholesale business or agricultural produce business, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
(e) a money transfer business, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
(f) a business connected with farming & fisheries, at a time approved by the Minster;
(g) a water, electricity, telecommunications or internet service provider may open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive bill payments;
(h) a doctor’s office;
(i) a pharmacy from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m;
(j) an undertaker; and
(k) a business, person or organisation that is granted permission to operate under the Order.
The Minister of Health may grant a person, business, organisation or department written permission to open a business or entity to offer a service as an essential service provider. However, these permits/passes will be issued from Monday February 8, 2021. Farmers (animal, crop and poultry), fishermen, essential workers and caregivers, can request passes from the Minister of Health.
During the 14-day period, a person may leave his home to do the following:
(a) shop for necessities to include food, medicine, fuel or other necessity. However only one person from each household may be in the public place for this purpose;
(b) conduct a banking transaction or a transaction at a money transfer business;
(c) pay utility bills;
(d) engage in an activity to include running, walking, swimming, alone or with one other member of the same household, each day during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, a motor vehicle must not be used to get to and from the place where you are exercising;
(f) access an essential service which has been granted a permit under this Order;
(g) carry out functions as an essential service provider which includes travelling to or from work as an essential service provider;
(h) assist, transport or provide an ancillary service for an essential service provider;
(i) seek medical care;
(j) visit to the doctor or pharmacy, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except for an emergency situation or scheduled doctor’s appointment outside that period);
(k) disembark a vessel or airplane, provided that the person shall not be in a public place more than two hours after disembarking a vessel or airplane;
(l) transport a person who has disembarked from a vessel or airplane, provided that the person shall not be in a public place more than two hours after transporting the person;
(m) depart from Montserrat, provided that the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 4 a.m.; or
(n) transport a person departing from Montserrat, provided that the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 4 a.m.
S.R.O 10 of 2021 also outlines the businesses and establishments which must close. The following businesses, departments and organisations are NOT allowed to operate:
(a) a person, business, organisation or Department that is not an essential service provider;
(b) a bar or nightclub,or similar business;
(c) a restaurant, to include take-away or delivery service, or similar business;
(d) a barber shop, hair salon, spa or similar business;
(e) a gym or other sports club or similar business;
(f) retail store or similar business;
(g) an insurance services provider or similar business;
(h) a school to include public, private or denominational school; or
(i) church or other religious establishment.
Additionally, no funeral services will be allowed.
As it relates to public transportation during the 14-day period, a bus driver or taxi operator is allowed to operate with prior permission from the Minister of Health. However, the following protocols must be followed:
- No more than one passenger in the front passenger seat of the bus or tax must be transported.
- A taxi operator shall transport no more than two passengers in the rear of a motorcar during each trip. However, a taxi operator may transport more than two passengers in the rear of the motorcar if all the passengers in the motorcar are members of the same household.
- A bus may transport more than one passenger in each row in the rear of the bus once face-coverings are worn.
- The bus driver or taxi operator must also wear a face covering.
A person who fails to comply with the regulation will be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to three months’ imprisonment or to both a fine and imprisonment and in the case of a second or subsequent offence, to a fine of $1,000 or to six months’ imprisonment or to both a fine and imprisonment.
These new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island have been implemented following the announcement of 4 active cases on the island.
S.R.O 10 of 2021 is available on the Government website at the following link:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/SRO-10-of-2021.pdf