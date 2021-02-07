Government of Montserrat

MANDATORY CLOSURES & OPERATING HOURS FOR ESSENTIAL SERVICES OVER THE 14-DAY PERIOD

Health, News, Office of the Premier / 7th February 2021

New measures to contain COVID-19 under the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No. 8) Order, S.R.O. 10 of 2021 took effect on Montserrat on Sunday February 7 at 6:00p.m.  

Under the new order, a person shall not leave his home at any time of the day or night commencing 7p.m. on February 7, 2021 until the order expires on Sunday February 21 at 5:00a.m.

However, the following businesses and persons may operate as follows:

 (a) a bank, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

(b) a gas station, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

(c) a bakery, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

(d) a grocery store, wholesale business or agricultural produce business, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

(e) a money transfer business, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

(f)  a business connected with farming & fisheries, at a time approved by the Minster;

(g) a water, electricity, telecommunications or internet service provider may open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive bill payments;

(h) a doctor’s office;

(i)  a pharmacy from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m;

(j)  an undertaker; and

(k) a business, person or organisation that is granted permission to operate under the Order.

The Minister of Health may grant a person, business, organisation or department written permission to open a business or entity to offer a  service as an essential service provider. However, these permits/passes will be issued from Monday February 8, 2021.  Farmers (animal, crop and poultry), fishermen, essential workers and caregivers, can request passes from the Minister of Health.   

During the 14-day period, a person may leave his home to do the following:

(a) shop for necessities to include food, medicine, fuel or other necessity.  However only one person from each household may be in the public place for this purpose;

(b) conduct a banking transaction or a transaction at a money transfer business;

(c) pay utility bills;

(d) engage in an activity to include running, walking, swimming, alone or with one other member of the same household, each day during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.  However, a motor vehicle must not be used to get to and from the place where you are exercising;

 (f) access an essential service which has been granted a permit under this Order;

(g) carry out functions as an essential service provider which includes travelling to or from work as an essential service provider;

(h) assist, transport or provide an ancillary service for an essential service provider;

(i)  seek medical care;

(j)  visit to the doctor or pharmacy, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except for an emergency situation or scheduled doctor’s appointment outside that period);

 (k) disembark a vessel or airplane, provided that the person shall not be in a public place more than two hours after disembarking a vessel or airplane;

(l)  transport a person who has disembarked from a vessel or airplane, provided that the person shall not be in a public place more than two hours after transporting the person;

(m) depart from Montserrat, provided that the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 4 a.m.; or

(n) transport a person departing from Montserrat, provided that the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 4 a.m.

S.R.O 10 of 2021 also outlines the businesses and establishments which must close.  The following businesses, departments and organisations are NOT allowed to operate:

 (a) a person, business, organisation or Department that is not an essential service provider;

(b) a bar or nightclub,or similar business;

(c) a restaurant, to include take-away or delivery service, or similar business;

(d) a barber shop, hair salon, spa or similar business;

(e) a gym or other sports club or similar business;

 (f) retail store or similar business;

(g) an insurance services provider or similar business;

(h) a school to include public, private or denominational school; or

(i)  church or other religious establishment.

Additionally, no funeral services will be allowed.

As it relates to public transportation during the 14-day period, a bus driver or taxi operator is allowed to operate with prior permission from the Minister of Health. However, the following protocols must be followed:

  • No more than one passenger in the front passenger seat of the bus or tax must be transported.
  • A taxi operator shall transport no more than two passengers in the rear of a motorcar during each trip.  However, a taxi operator may transport more than two passengers in the rear of the motorcar if all the passengers in the motorcar are members of the same household.
  • A bus may transport more than one passenger in each row in the rear of the bus once face-coverings are worn.
  • The bus driver or taxi operator must also wear a face covering.

A person who fails to comply with the regulation will be liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to three months’ imprisonment or to both a fine and imprisonment and in the case of a second or subsequent offence, to a fine of $1,000 or to six months’ imprisonment or to both a fine and imprisonment.

These new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island have been implemented following the announcement of 4 active cases on the island.

S.R.O 10 of 2021 is available on the Government website at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/SRO-10-of-2021.pdf

