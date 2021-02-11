24-HOUR DAILY CURFEW ON MONTSERRAT UNTIL SUNDAY FEBRUARY 21, 2021

As part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on Montserrat, a curfew will be imposed from 6:00a.m. Thursday February 11, 2021 until 5:00a.m. Sunday February 21, 2021; with provisions for essential services, shopping and businesses.
During this period (February 11 to 21, 2021) Banks, Gas Stations, Supermarkets/Grocery Stores, Money Transfer Business and Bakeries will be allowed to open daily from 8:00a.m. until 12:00p.m. However, only one member from each household is allowed to access any of these essential services, once per day.
The full list of exceptions to the curfew include businesses and persons which may operate as follows:
(a) a bank, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
(b) a gas station, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
(c) a bakery, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
(d) a grocery store, wholesale business or agricultural produce business, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
(e) a money transfer business, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
(f) a business connected with farming or fisheries, at a time approved by the Minster;
(g) a doctor’s office (by appointments only);
(h) a pharmacy from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
(i) an undertaker; and
(j) a business, person or organisation that is granted permission to operate.
Individuals are also permitted to exercise alone or with one other member of the same household, each day during the hours of 6:00a.m. to 8:00a.m. and 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. However, a vehicle must not be used to go to and from the place where the exercise activity is being done.
The full list of reasons in which individuals are allowed to leave their homes, as specified in the PUBLIC HEALTH (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (No.9) ORDER S.R.O. 12 of 2021 is as follows:
- Shop for necessities to include food, medicine, fuel or other necessities- one person from the household.
- Conduct a banking transaction or a transaction at a money transfer business;
- Engage in an activity to include running, walking, swimming, alone or with one other member of the same household, each day during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.,
- Access an essential service which has been granted a permit under this Order;
- Carry out functions as an essential service provider which includes travelling to or from work;
- Assist, transport or provide an ancillary service for an essential service provider;
- Seek medical care or attend a scheduled clinic appointment;
- Visit the doctor or pharmacy, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except for an emergency situation or scheduled doctor’s appointment outside that period);
- disembark a vessel or airplane, provided that the person shall not be in a public place more than two hours after disembarking a vessel or airplane;
- transport a person who has disembarked from a vessel or airplane, provided that the person shall not be in a public place more than two hours after transporting the person;
- depart from Montserrat, provided that the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 6 a.m.; or
- transport a person departing from Montserrat, provided that the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 6 a.m.
A face-covering must be worn whenever a person leaves his/her home. However, a face covering is not required when exercising. A child age 3 years and under and a person who has a medical condition, health condition, cognitive condition or disability that prevents the person from wearing a face covering, are exempt from the face-covering requirement.
During the February 11th to February 21st period, the following businesses, departments, organisations, establishments or persons shall not operate during the curfew:
(a) a person, business, organisation or Department that is not an essential service provider;
(b) a bar or nightclub, or similar business;
(c) a restaurant, to include take-away or delivery service, or similar business;
(d) a barber shop, hair salon, spa or similar business;
(e) a gym or other sports club or similar business;
(f) retail store or similar business;
(g) an insurance services provider or similar business;
(h) a school to include public, private or denominational school; and
(i) church or other religious establishment
S.R.O. 12 of 2021 also makes provisions for a funeral service to be conducted with a maximum of 15 persons to include the clergy, undertaker and persons assisting the undertaker. Outside of this provision, the maximum number of persons allowed to gather is five.
A permit granted under the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.8) Order, S.R.O 10 of 2021 is valid and is deemed to be granted under this current Order (S.R.O. 12 of 2021)
The full S.R.O can be viewed on the government website at the following link:
Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.9) Order (www.gov.ms)