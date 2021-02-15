MONTSERRAT TO LAUNCH A REMOTE WORKERS TRAVEL SHOW

Follow The Life of Remote Workers Living In Montserrat On A Travel Show
On February 17, 2021 the Government of Montserrat, will launch its new travel and tourism show called Montserrat Moves. The show will be used to promote Montserrat’s new Remote Worker Stamp, and will feature remote workers’ stories, interviews with local entrepreneurs and government officials, as well as tips about travelling to, living in and working from Montserrat.
“Montserrat has several unique attributes that make the Remote Worker Stamp attractive including safety, good mobile penetration, good internet connectivity, an adequate health care system and a high standard of education and public service. These things collectively give us an opportunity to enter the market with this particular initiative to promote and elevate Montserrat’s position as a world-class destination for leisure and business travel,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Communication, Work, Labour and Energy (MCWLE), Dr. The Hon. Samuel Joseph. “The new show is one of the many marketing tools that Bass Consultancy Services has employed to date, to promote the Stamp and Montserrat,” he added.
The show will be hosted by Miss Stevika Rodney, first runner up in the Miss Montserrat 2019 annual pageant and also a current employee of MCWLE. On the first episode of the podcast, Miss Rodney will be sitting down with Cody Greenwood (from RUSH Films, Australia) to announce the world premiere of her new music documentary about AIR Studios Montserrat, called Under The Volcano. Future episodes will feature interviews with remote working families, local entrepreneurs, artists and artisans, as well as interviews with government officials about the island’s COVID-19 response and its future regeneration.
The podcast aims to be the ultimate travel guide for all things Montserrat.
The Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp is a travel permit that allows persons to live and work from Montserrat for up to 12 months. Application fees for the Stamp are USD$500 for individuals and USD$750 for individuals accompanied by a maximum of three family members. Programme candidates must show proof of full-time employment, an annual income of minimum USD$70,000 and up-to-date health insurance coverage for applicants and accompanying family members, for eligibility. For more information on the Remote Work Programme, visit https://montserratremoteworker.com.
Montserrat Moves will be streamed live via the Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp’s Facebook, Instagram and Youtube (@remoteworkermni) pages and will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud (@remoteworkermni). You will also be able to watch live episodes of the show on the Montserrat Remote Worker Stamp’s application website from the 17th February 2021 at 5pm.