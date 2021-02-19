24-HOUR DAILY CURFEW TO BE EXTENDED FOR 7 DAYS STARTING FEBRUARY 21, 2021

The Government of Montserrat will be extending the 24-hour daily curfew, which initially took effect on February 11, 2021, for seven more days, with a few amendments.
Effective Sunday February 21, 2021 to Sunday February 28, 2021 at 5:00a.m. banks, gas stations, supermarkets and money transfer businesses will be allowed to operate until 4:00p.m. daily. However, only one member from each household is allowed to access any of these essential services, once per day.
The list of exceptions and time periods are as follows:
(a) a bank, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
(b) a gas station, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
(c) a bakery, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
(d) a grocery store, wholesale business or agricultural produce business, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
(e) a money transfer business, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
(f) a business connected with farming or fisheries, at a time approved by the Minster;
(g) a doctor’s office (by appointments only);
(h) a pharmacy from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
(i) an undertaker; and
(j) a business, person or organisation that is granted permission to operate.
The new Order, PUBLIC HEALTH (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (No.9) (AMENDMENT) ORDER (S.R.O. 14 of 2021), also makes adjustments to the testing requirements for a non-resident technician. In addition to the pre-entry negative COVID-19 test requirement, a non-resident technician will now also be required to take a PCR COVID-19 test or a RNA COVID-19 test on arrival in Montserrat.
All other regulations under the previous Order, PUBLIC HEALTH (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (No.9) ORDER (S.R.O 12 of 2021) remains unchanged. Passes issued under S.R.O. 12 of 2021 will be valid when S.R.O.14 of 2021 comes into force.
The last new case was confirmed on February 13, 2021; and there are currently seven active cases. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharra Greenway-Duberry
said the seven cases are epidemiologically linked to the first case.
The CMO also explained that it is good practice to allow a 14-day cycle of no new cases to elapse before opening businesses and removing the regulations. Therefore, the Dr. Greenaway-Duberry said the seven-day extension will allow for the completion of the 14-day cycle to elapse, and we are hoping that we don’t have any new cases, then the country can be allowed to reopen and function within safe limits.
S.R.O 14 of 2021 expires on February 28, 2021 at 5:00a.m. The full S.R.O can be downloaded or read at the following link:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/SRO-14-of-2021-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-No.9-Amendment-Order-Final.pdf