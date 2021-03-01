Licensing Division Public Notice

Effective Monday 1st March 2021, the Licensing Division is returning to normal working hours being 8:15am to 2:00pm.
Motorists whose vehicle licenses expired in February are urged to complete the licensing process by Friday 5th March 2021. Please note that these vehicles are being licensed by registration numbers each day. That is vehicles with registration numbers ending as shown in the following table each day:
Normal registration of vehicles resumes on Monday 8th March 2021 when motorists whose vehicles are due in March for renewal of licenses will be served. This will be done on the normal first come first served basis.
Social distancing practices remain in effect so customers are asked to wait in their vehicle until being served.
Thank you to all customers for your patience and understanding so far!