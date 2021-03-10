NO ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES ON MONTSERRAT – All Persons Recovered from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today confirming the recovery of Montserrat’s last four (4) confirmed cases of COVID -19. This means that there are no active cases of COVID-19 on the island.
Seven individuals were confirmed positive during this last outbreak, which began on February 5, 2021. All individuals suffered mild symptoms of the disease and fully recovered with no complications.
Ministry of Health officials today also advised that residents should remain cautious of their practices even with no active cases of COVID-19. “As we celebrate this milestone we must remember lessons learned. The outbreak showed how easily infection can spread. Adhering to quarantine protocols is absolutely important to ensure public safety. All residents should also continue practicing hand hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings until we are advised that it is safe to return to normalcy,” stated Health Officials.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Montserrat has seen a total of 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death.