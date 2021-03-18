Airbnb and The Caribbean Tourism Organization launch campaign to promote tourism to Montserrat and other Caribbean destinations

After almost a year of intermittent travel restrictions, Airbnb, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and Montserrat are collaborating to amplify the country’s recovery from the impacts of Covid-19 by promoting responsible travel to the destination across Airbnb’s vast global community.
As part of this alliance, Airbnb and the CTO are launching a campaign leveraging Airbnb’s robust media platforms to market Montserrat and other CTO member countries to millions of engaged Airbnb users.
The campaign rollout includes a series of email newsletters, a landing page, and ads on social media showcasing Airbnb listings in Montserrat, as well as the existing protocols for safe travel during this time. The promotional landing page for this partnership will be unique to others worldwide. It will integrate multiple CTO member countries, promote homes in each destination, and links to each country’s website.
Airbnb has also pledged to share data with the CTO, including travel trends, to facilitate informed marketing decisions during this recovery period.
“Montserrat takes pride in its small size. This adds to our charm and it lends to a more personalized visitor experience. Just about all of our accommodation plant is listed on Airbnb, and the Montserrat Tourism Division salutes this effort to shine a light on their Caribbean partners. While our borders are temporarily closed, our stakeholders feel emboldened by this campaign and look forward to welcoming guests once again in the future.” Said Warren Solomon, Director of Tourism
This joint undertaking with the CTO builds on Airbnb’s commitment to help strengthen communities in the Caribbean in tough times.
“With the Caribbean continuing to re-open, we’re helping to usher in the safe return of travel to this wonderful region by shining a light on the many places to see and things to do,” stated Carlos Munoz, Airbnb Policy Manager for Central America and the Caribbean. “We’re also excited to promote the important economic impact driven by hosting on Airbnb.”
This partnership is one of the many initiatives in the CTO’s ongoing programme to help its members rebuild tourism in their destinations. “The partnership with Airbnb will help us to promote the region responsibly by providing our members with a platform to showcase their destinations while at the same time highlighting the health safety measures that each has implemented to ensure that visitors can enjoy a safe Caribbean experience during this time,” shared Neil Walters, Acting Secretary-General of the CTO.
This partnership joins previously announced collaborations with organizations, including the Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa), the National Parks Foundation, and Bermuda Tourism Authority.
About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2008 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer one-of-a-kind stays and unique Experiences that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.
About The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO)
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), which is headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories including Dutch, English, French and Spanish-speaking, as well as a myriad of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism – One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean. For more information on the Caribbean Tourism Organization, please visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow CTO on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.