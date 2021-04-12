Government of Montserrat

COVID-19 SUPPORT PROGRAMME EXTENDED TO APRIL 23, 2021

COVID, News, Social Services / 12th April 2021

The Government of Montserrat has extended the COVID-19 Relief Support for individuals who met the criteria and were not able to access the assistance by the end of March 2021.

The extension will only be open for the period April 12, to April 23, 2021 for individuals who were not assisted and who meet the following criteria:

  1. Persons who did not receive any income for the month of February 2021 will be eligible for $900.
  2. Persons who have received less than $900 for the month of February will be eligible for a top-up to the $900.
  3. All children (0-17yrs) will receive $150.  18 years and up will receive $900.00 if they meet the above criteria.
  4. Parents/Carers who have not received the $150 for child(ren) who live with them.

The extension will only be open for the period from  April 12, 2021 to April 23, 2021 and eligible persons should call the following Social Services Department numbers between 8.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. – Monday to Friday:

496-5306

496-5308

496-5309

Persons who have received an income for the February, 2021 over $900 whether by pension, Social Security, employment etc.  will not be eligible for the COVID19-Relief Support of $900.

Ministries

Featured Links

Address

  • Government Headquarters,
  • Brades,
  • Montserrat,
  • MSR1110

Follow Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Envelope
Youtube
Scroll to Top