GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT’S 2019-2020 NATIONAL PERFORMANCE REPORT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

The Monitoring & Evaluation Unit, Office of the Premier has released the Government of Montserrat’s 2019-2020 National Performance Report.
The report outlines the Government’s performance based on the Sustainable Development Plan (SDP) goals 1 to 5, namely, Prudent Economic Management; Enhanced Human Development; Sustainable Environmental Management and Appropriate Disaster Management Practices; Good Governance and Increased population. The performance information for 2019/20 is in response to the targets set for 2019/20 fiscal year in most cases. The data was extracted from 82 performance indicators from GOM Strategic Plans were used in the report to demonstrated performance against the five aforementioned goals.
Some of the highlights from the report are as follows:
Goal 1 – Prudent Economic Management:
- Visitor Expenditure increased to 27million in 2019-2020, compared to 26.8 million in 2018-2019.
- Pounds of broiler meat produced increased to 46,917 in 2019-2020, compared to 34,658 in 2018-2019.
- Vegetable Productions in 2019-2020 were at 95,387lbs compared to 67991lbs in 2018-2019.
Goal 2— Enhanced Human Development:
- 10 housing incentive grants were awarded in 2019-2020, an increase from the 8 awarded in 2018-2019. However, housing improvement grant declined in 2019-2020 to 10, compared to 18 in 2018-2019.
- The number of scholarships awarded increased from 6 in 2018-2019 to 8 in 2019-2020.
The full National Performance Report can be viewed and downloaded from the government website at the following link: