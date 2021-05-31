WHATSAPP LIFE CERTIFICATE VALIDATION SERVICE LAUNCHED

The Pensions Unit within the Office of the Deputy Governor continues to implement new measures to improve the management of the Government of Montserrat Pensions Scheme to ensure a high quality of service delivery.
In keeping with this policy, the Pensions Unit has launched an additional service using video calls to enable overseas pensioners to complete their life certificates. The service facilitated through Whatsapp on a cell phone will be provided between 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. Mondays to Fridays.
The additional service is intended to reduce the time and expense experienced by pensioners residing overseas in completing their life certificates.
To use this WhatsApp validation service, overseas pensioners are required to add the following number to their Whatsapp 1-664-496-9202. The individual should then send a message including their full name. The pensioner will then be asked to present themselves via Video Call with a valid photo ID. Pensioners would not be required to submit a passport or any other form of identification to the Pensions Unit.
Individuals with questions can contact the ODG via telephone on 1-664-491-9202 or 1-664-491-6523/24. Government of Montserrat pensioners residing on island or overseas are reminded that Life Certificates are to be updated annually to avoid any disruption in the payment of benefits.