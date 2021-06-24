Government of Montserrat

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION’S BIENNIAL SPELLING BEE COMPETITION – THURSDAY JUNE 24, 2021

Education, News / 24th June 2021

The Ministry of Education will be holding its Biennial Spelling Bee Competition today, Thursday June 24, 2021 starting at 3:30p.m. at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Students from Grades 2 and 3 in the three Primary Schools on Montserrat (Brades, Lookout  and St. Augustine) will participate in the event.  The Champion Spellers in each grade will receive a trophy along with monetary and other prizes. 

All spellers will receive consolation prizes and gift vouchers.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limit on the number of persons allowed to attend the function.  However, the Spelling Bee will be livestreamed by the Government Information Unit (GIU) across several platforms:

