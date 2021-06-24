MINISTRY OF EDUCATION’S BIENNIAL SPELLING BEE COMPETITION – THURSDAY JUNE 24, 2021

The Ministry of Education will be holding its Biennial Spelling Bee Competition today, Thursday June 24, 2021 starting at 3:30p.m. at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.
Students from Grades 2 and 3 in the three Primary Schools on Montserrat (Brades, Lookout and St. Augustine) will participate in the event. The Champion Spellers in each grade will receive a trophy along with monetary and other prizes.
All spellers will receive consolation prizes and gift vouchers.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limit on the number of persons allowed to attend the function. However, the Spelling Bee will be livestreamed by the Government Information Unit (GIU) across several platforms:
- Government Information Unit’s YouTube Channel – GOM Information Unit – YouTube
- Government Information Unit’s Facebook Page – Government Information Unit Montserrat | Facebook
- GIU Channel 96 – Digicel local Cable
- The Government Website www.gov.ms (click on the GIU Live Button on the Home Page)