Government of Montserrat Releases Approved Priority List for 2021/2022 Scholarship Applications

The Government of Montserrat has approved a list of 39 priority areas for long-term training for the academic year 2021/2022.
The Cabinet approved list for 2021/2022 includes long-term training and development areas and professional qualification programmes for public officers.
The long-term training list covers areas such as BSc Engineering in Electrical and Computer Engineering as the island’s top priority, followed by English/Literature with Teacher training; registered Nursing programme and Diploma/Associate/Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Engineering.
The full training list can be viewed on Government of Montserrat’s website at the following link:
Government-of-Montserrat-Priorirty-List-2021-2022.pdf (www.gov.ms)
Applications are available from the Human Resources Management Unit, Government Headquarters, Brades, Montserrat.
Applicants are asked to complete the TD1 form, which is also available on the website.
The deadline date for applications to be submitted is Friday July 16th, 2021. Applications reaching HRMU after this date will not be accepted. Application Forms can be requested from the Human Resources Management Unit.