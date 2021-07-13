PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE LAUNCHES INQUIRY INTO THE STATE OF THE SOCIAL SECURITY FUND

At its meeting of 8th June 2021, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) under the Legislature Department, launched its inquiry into the state of the Social Security Fund.
Speaking at the Launch of the Inquiry, Committee Chairman, Honourable Paul Lewis, MLA stated, “The Social Security Fund is vital to the quality of lives of Montserratians, who have for many years, contributed to the development of this country. It is very important that the fund remains solvent and I am very pleased that the Public Accounts Committee, through its scrutiny function, can play a role in this.
This public inquiry, conducted by the Public Accounts Committee allows for transparency and a level of accountability to the many persons who have contributed to the fund. The evidence sessions for this Inquiry will be open to the public and a seated public gallery will be available for members of the public to attend the meeting.”
According to Mr. Lewis, “The purpose of the enquiry is to establish the current state of the fund, find possible solutions and make recommendations on how the fund can remain solvent and beneficial to the people of Montserrat.”
A public evidence session has been arranged for Wednesday 14 July, 10.00am at the Credit Union Hall in Brades, Montserrat.