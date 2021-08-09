PREMIER FARRELL EXTENDS CONDOLENCES TO ANTIGUA & BARBUDA ON THE PASSING OF SIR LESTER BIRD

Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell, extends deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister and National Hero of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird, who departed this life on 9th August 2021.
During the height of our volcanic eruptions in the 1990s, Sir Lester is credited with facilitating unrestricted entry to Antigua and indefinite stay for Montserratians during this challenging time in our history. He was also a strong regionalist and the first Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).
The Government and people of Montserrat mourn this great loss not only for Antigua and Barbuda who has lost a great son of the soil, but also the Eastern Caribbean who has lost a great thinker, bold orator and tireless advocate for small island states.
In conveying sympathies to the Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne, Premier Farrell affirmed that the thoughts and prayers of Montserratians are with the family of Sir Lester Bird as well as the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda.