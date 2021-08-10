FLAG FLYING GUIDELINES ON MONTSERRAT

The Office of the Premier wishes to advise that all flag flying in Montserrat is subject to standard conditions and protocols that are guided by the following three categories:
1. Flags which do not need consent:
Flags which do not need consent include the Montserrat and British flags.
2. Flags which do not require consent provided they comply with certain restrictions (deemed consent):
The following flags do not require consent but are subject to certain restrictions regarding the occasion, as well as the size and location of the flags:
- The OECS, CARICOM or any other regional or international organisation of which Montserrat is a member whether independently or through the UK;
- Diplomatic flag usage in accordance with the Vienna Convention; and
- Any country flag located on or within private property.
3. Flags which require consent (express consent):
The flying of country flags on Government property or public spaces, other than those identified under 1 above, requires written permission/consent from the Office of the Premier before it can be flown.
The Office of the Premier recognises that flags express joy and national pride and are commonly used to highlight/symbolize national identities or celebrate special days and significant events which bring particular communities together. However, once an activity is being conducted on Government premises or public spaces and the organisers intend to raise or fly the flag of another country (other than the British flag), expressed written consent/permission must be sought and granted by the Office of the Premier.