NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR COMMONWEALTH MASTER’S SCHOLARSHIPS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the United Kingdom (CSC) is inviting nominations from Montserrat for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships tenable from 2022.
Full details of the Scholarships are available on the Commonwealth’s website https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships/
For further information, interested persons should contact Learning and Development Division in the Human Resources Management Unit at telephone number 491-2365 or email training.HRMU@gov.ms or visit the Commonwealth website at
Individuals wishing to apply must apply using the CSC’s online application system and should submit their application by November 1st, 2021, 4pm GMT.
Candidates must provide a copy of their CSC application form for further processing to:
The Chairman National Training and Scholarship Advisory Committee
Human Resources Management Unit
Government Headquarters
Brades
Montserrat
The closing date for the receipt of the completed CSC application form is Friday November 15th 2021.