ACCESS UPDATE: AIRLINE TICKET SUBSIDY EXTENDED

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is informing the public of the following update regarding the Airline Ticket Subsidy, which takes effect from Friday, October 1, 2021.
As of October 1St, 2021, the airline ticket subsidy will be extended to travel during a six-month period, to mid-April 2022. The subsidy applies only during non-peak periods of:
- October 1st to December 14, 2021, and;
- January 15th to February 28, 2022.
Therefore, the airline ticket subsidy will not be applicable during the peak periods of:
(a) December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, and;
(b) March 1 to April 14, 2022.
The subsidy amount will remain at XCD $170.00 per single journey.
Customers are therefore advised of this update regarding the airline ticket subsidy.