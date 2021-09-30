UK AAIB INVESTIGATING INCIDENT AT JOHN A. OSBORNE AIRPORT

AIRPORT REOPENED ON SEPTEMBER 30 FOR NORMAL OPERATIONS
The John A. Osborne Airport under the portfolio of the Ministry of Communication, Works, Labour and Energy has issued the following statement following an incident at the Airport on Wednesday September 29, 2021.
“On 29 September 2021, SVG Islander (BN2) J8VBI aircraft flight 207 with 7 souls and 1 hour 20 minutes fuel, en route from Antigua, landed on John A. Osborne Airport (Montserrat) at 2133 UTC or 5:33pm LST and veered to the right, taking it off the runway where it came to rest on the southern embankment.
Thankfully, no lives were lost, however two passengers sustained injuries. We hope that all passengers will recover quickly from the distressing event.
The Airport reopened at 8:30a.m on 30 September 2021, for normal operations. The UK Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the cause of the incident and a report will be published once the investigations are completed.”