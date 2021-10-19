CABINET APPROVES CHRISTMAS BARRELS & DECORATIONS CONCESSIONS

Tuesday October 19, 2021– During the last meeting of Cabinet on Thursday October 14, 2021, members of Cabinet approved concessions for the 2021 Christmas season.
The concessions will cover Christmas barrels and decorations being imported for personal use. Further information on the concessions for the 2021 Christmas season will be outlined in a press release from the implementing department and will be outlined in the S.R.O.
Additionally, members of Cabinet also discussed the challenges facing the Montserrat Utilities Limited (MUL) in relation to electricity and water supply. In this respect, Cabinet reviewed a paper written by Chairman of MUL Board which outlined the issues being experienced and the steps to be taken to improve the situation.