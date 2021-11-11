HON CHARLES KIRNON IS ACTING PREMIER FROM NOV 11-21 WHILE PREMIER FARRELL ATTENDS JMC

Minister of Education, Health, Social Services, Sports, Youth and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon. Charles Kirnon is the acting Premier of Montserrat effective today (November 11, 2021) until November 21, 2021, while Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell is away on overseas duty.
Hon. Farrell left the island today to attend the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in the United Kingdom. The Montserrat delegation being led by the Premier, includes Deputy Premier, Dr. The Hon. Samuel Joseph, Hon. Financial Secretary, Lindorna Lambert and Director General of the Montserrat Customs and Revenue Services (MCRS), Mr. Peter W. A. White.
Hon. Veronica Hector-Dorsette is the acting Minister of Communications, Works, Labour and Energy during the Minister’s absence.
The annual Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) brings together political leaders from the Overseas Territories and UK Ministers to discuss a number of UK-OT matters . The JMC is the principle forum for reviewing and implementing the shared strategy for promoting the security and good governance of the Territories and their sustainable economic and social development.