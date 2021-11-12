Government of Montserrat

COVID-19 VACCINATION LETTER REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED KINGDOM

Health, News / 12th November 2021

Travelers to the United Kingdom from Montserrat now require a verification letter as proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This important notice comes from the Ministry of Health and Social Services on Montserrat which is the issuing body for these letters for persons who have been vaccinated in Montserrat.

To request a verification letter, travelers should contact the Chief Medical Officer via email to greenaways2@gov.ms with  carbon copies (cc) to crichlowc@gov.ms; ryann@gov.ms and  allenrn@gov.ms.

The request should include the following information:

a. Copy of COVID-19 vaccination card

b. Copy of the passport biography page

c. United Kingdom address

d. The name of clinic where the vaccines were administered

Travelers should permit five working days for processing and issuing of the letter.

Authorities from the United Kingdom have indicated that the need for verification letters stems from the fact that COVID-19 vaccination cards are too easily falsified. The verification letter therefore represents an added level of security against fraudulent vaccination cards.

